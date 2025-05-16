No deal, no talks: PTI denies political engagement with govt

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has strongly denied claims that Imran Khan agreed to start talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The party clarified that the prime minister did speak with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. However, the call was only about current tensions with India. PTI’s Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said that there was no mention of political negotiations during that conversation.

He further stated that Mr Gohar briefed Imran Khan about the call, but no message or offer for talks was shared. Mr Akram also confirmed speaking directly with Mr Gohar, who denied receiving or delivering any political proposal. Meanwhile, various media outlets had reported that Imran Khan had accepted a secret negotiation offer. According to those reports, he had asked Mr Gohar to move forward with it privately.

In response, PTI sources rejected those reports and highlighted that past attempts at talks failed due to media leaks. They said discussions with the government and JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman had previously been disrupted this way. This time, no such offer had been made, and no private discussion took place during the meeting. Other individuals were also present with Mr Khan and Mr Gohar, making private talks unlikely.

Barrister Gohar also addressed the media and firmly denied making any deal regarding Imran Khan’s legal matters. He acknowledged the prime minister had spoken about talks in the National Assembly. Gohar said he welcomed the idea but stressed that he would first consult the party and Imran Khan before responding. He made it clear that he never disclosed Khan’s views to anyone—neither on nor off the record.

Moreover, Gohar said that Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, had publicly denied any deal as well. They remain closely connected with their father and understand the situation. Gohar also reiterated that Imran Khan will never make a deal and cannot be pressured into one. Despite the rumors, PTI maintains that no political negotiations are taking place at this time.