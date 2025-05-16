Yalghar Hai: ISPR’s new anthem echoes patriotism amid ceasefire tensions

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a powerful new anthem titled Yalghar Hai – Pakistan’s Victory Anthem. Written and performed by Hussnain Ali Paracha, the anthem pays tribute to the bravery and unity of Pakistan’s armed forces. It highlights the courage and resilience of the military in defending the nation’s sovereignty and has been shared widely on ISPR’s official social media platforms.

This anthem arrives shortly after heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, which saw several days of intense military exchanges. The situation escalated after a deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where 26 civilians lost their lives. India blamed Pakistan-based groups without offering any solid proof, a claim Islamabad firmly rejected.

In response, India took several aggressive steps. These included closing the Wagah border, suspending Pakistani visas, and even freezing the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan viewed these measures as provocative and labeled them an “act of war.” The rising hostility caused alarm globally, especially as both countries possess nuclear weapons.

Fortunately, on May 10, a full and immediate ceasefire was announced. The truce was first shared by US President Donald Trump and later confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This ceasefire came after intense cross-border actions, including missile strikes and drone incursions.

Yalghar Hai carries a message of strength and unity at a critical moment. The anthem serves not just as a tribute to the armed forces but also as a call for national solidarity. Through stirring lyrics and bold visuals, ISPR aims to boost morale and remind the public of Pakistan’s enduring spirit.

As the region steps back from the brink of full-scale conflict, the anthem provides a unifying soundtrack for hope, resilience, and pride in Pakistan’s defenders.