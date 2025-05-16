Tribute to martyrdom: PM, President, and Army chief visit Usman Yusuf’s family

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Army Chief General Asim Munir paid a visit to the home of Squadron Leader Usman Yusuf, who was martyred during the Operation Ma’araka Haq. The distinguished leaders visited the grieving family of the late Squadron Leader to offer their condolences and prayers.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the unwavering commitment and valor of Squadron Leader Usman Yusuf, acknowledging his dedication to his duty.

He expressed his heartfelt respect for the sacrifices made by Yusuf and his colleagues. General Asim Munir, the Army Chief, also joined the visit and offered his respects.

President Arif Alvi also expressed his deep condolences to the family, honoring the martyrdom of Usman Yusuf. He praised the bravery displayed during the operation and shared the nation’s sorrow with the family.

Squadron Leader Usman Yusuf and 11 soldiers were martyred during a cowardly attack by India, which also resulted in the tragic loss of 51 civilians. This attack was a part of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, and the sacrifices of Usman Yusuf and his team are remembered as acts of supreme courage in the defense of the nation.