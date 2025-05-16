Aafia Siddiqui case has become a movement, says Islamabad high court

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared that the case of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist imprisoned in the United States, has now evolved into a movement. The court made this observation during the latest hearing regarding a petition filed by Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, seeking Aafia’s release and return to Pakistan.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing and approved a request to amend the original petition. He directed Fouzia Siddiqui’s lawyer, Imran Shafiq, to file the revised petition within one week. The hearing was attended by the petitioner’s counsel, Additional Attorney General, and court assistant Zainab Janjua.

During the proceedings, the court questioned why the government wanted the petition dismissed, asking what benefit it would bring. The Additional Attorney General responded that the government had already done all it could within its capacity regarding the case.

However, Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan emphasized that simply ending the petition would not solve the issue. He noted that the case involves long-term efforts and has now become a symbol of public struggle. He added that the court had played a key role in prompting government action, including steps that had never been taken before.

The judge further highlighted that it was the court’s orders that enabled Fouzia Siddiqui to get a U.S. visa and pushed the Prime Minister to write a letter supporting clemency for Aafia Siddiqui. He also pointed out that court intervention led to Fouzia’s meeting with her sister and prompted an official Pakistani delegation to visit Aafia in U.S. custody.

The court granted Imran Shafiq one week to submit the revised petition and postponed the hearing for two weeks. The bench reaffirmed that the case remains important and active, regardless of the challenges involved.