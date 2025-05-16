Severe heatwave sweeps Pakistan, temperatures soar above 48°C in some areas

A severe heatwave is sweeping across Pakistan, with temperatures anticipated to remain significantly advanced than normal through the weekend, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department( PMD). The violent heat is driven by a strong high- pressure system in the upper atmosphere, which is read to last for at least three to four further days.

Day temperatures are prognosticated to rise 5 to 7 °C above seasonal pars in northern and central regions, including Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit- Baltistan, until May 19. In the southern corridor of the country, including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan, temperatures will remain 4 to 6 °C advanced than normal through May 20.

The PMD has advised that on Friday and Saturday, veritably hot and dry conditions will dominate utmost areas, with southern and central regions being particularly affected. Over the once 24 hours, hot and dry rainfall has prevailed nationwide, with veritably hot conditions in the plains. The loftiest temperatures recorded were 48 °C in Turbat and Dadu, and 47 °C in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Major civic centers like Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, and Peshawar are anticipated to see diurnal highs ranging from 40 °C to 48 °C throughout the weekend. Coastal metropolises like Karachi will remain hot and sticky, while interior sections like Dadu and Mohenjo- Daro may witness temperatures exceeding 50 °C.

Authorities are prompting the public to stay doused , avoid out-of-door conditioning during peak heat hours, and take necessary preventives, especially for vulnerable groups similar as the senior, children, and those with health issues.