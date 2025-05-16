Bilawal warns against India’s negative role, calls ceasefire a diplomatic win for Pakistan

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has voiced serious concern over India’s negative behavior following the recently declared ceasefire between the two countries. Speaking in an interview with a private TV channel, he said that India’s attitude could put the fragile peace at risk. He stressed that while Pakistan desires peace, it is fully prepared to defend its sovereignty.

Bilawal highlighted that Pakistan’s military and diplomatic success during the recent tensions has strengthened its position globally. He added that Pakistan never seeks war but has demonstrated its ability to protect its people and borders when necessary. According to him, the world now sees Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state committed to peace.

Importantly, Bilawal noted that the inclusion of the Kashmir issue in the dialogue process is a major diplomatic win for Pakistan. India has long dismissed Kashmir as an internal issue, but Pakistan has pushed it back onto the international agenda. He said Pakistan wants to use the ceasefire as a starting point for lasting peace through meaningful dialogue.

Moreover, Bilawal emphasized that Pakistan has shown maturity by offering an impartial investigation into the Pulwama incident. At the same time, he pointed out serious concerns over India’s alleged actions, including attempts to weaponize the Indus waters and involvement in cross-border terrorism.

In addition, he praised the role of countries like China, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia in de-escalating tensions and encouraging dialogue. He said India’s agreement to talk was not just a step forward—it was a diplomatic triumph for Pakistan and a reflection of successful foreign policy efforts.

In conclusion, Bilawal urged both countries to respect the ceasefire and resolve issues through talks. He said this opportunity for peace must not be wasted and warned that continued hostile behavior from India could endanger regional stability.