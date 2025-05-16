Trump says Pakistan and India happy over trade talks, progress underway

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Pakistan and India are satisfied with ongoing discussions to enhance bilateral trade, describing it as a shift from conflict to cooperation. Speaking during a briefing, Trump expressed optimism that both nuclear-armed neighbors are now focused on economic growth rather than military escalation.

Trump said: “We told both Pakistan and India to choose trade over war. They’re happy about the idea, and work is underway.” This marks a significant development following weeks of tensions that included cross-border strikes and a brief exchange of missiles.

According to Trump, early talks between New Delhi and Islamabad are progressing, and U.S. officials are encouraging both sides to build sustainable trade partnerships. Trump framed this as a win for regional peace and a step toward long-term stability in South Asia.

These remarks follow the ceasefire agreement brokered on May 10, which ended the most intense flare-up between the two countries in years. Trump also praised both governments for choosing diplomacy and thanked Pakistan and India for their “constructive” approach.

The U.S. is expected to support future negotiations between the two countries. Trump concluded by saying that trade, not tension, should define South Asia’s future.