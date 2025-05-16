President Zardari: Pakistan will use all national power to defend water rights

President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan will utilize all elements of national power to protect its water rights and sovereignty, especially in light of India’s recent aggression and the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

In a message issued on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude), President Zardari praised the armed forces for their professional and powerful response to India’s provocations, particularly during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. He said the success of the operation is not only a military triumph but a nationwide victory, symbolizing the unity and resolve of the Pakistani people.

President Zardari also extended heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers and military leadership, stating that the armed forces responded with restraint, professionalism, and strength. “The world has witnessed our operational skill and our patience,” he said, emphasizing that Pakistan is a peaceful country but will never compromise on its sovereignty or territorial integrity.

Reiterating Pakistan’s stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, the president rejected India’s unilateral suspension of the decades-old agreement, stating, “There is no clause that allows one-sided termination. We reject this move entirely.” He declared that Pakistan will defend its water rights by all possible means.

Concluding his message, President Zardari saluted the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. “As President, I assure the nation that we will always stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces in the defense of the motherland.”