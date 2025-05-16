“Pakistan, India DGMOs Set for Next Round of Talks on May 18: Ishaq Dar”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed that top military officials from Pakistan and India will hold another round of talks on May 18 to further explore avenues for peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Speaking to a private television channel, Dar said the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both sides are set to resume dialogue via hotline. The upcoming conversation will mark the fourth such exchange in recent days.

The two DGMOs — Major General Kashif Abdullah of Pakistan and Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai of India — last spoke on Thursday in what was described as a constructive conversation aimed at maintaining the recently established ceasefire and advancing peace efforts.

Dar emphasised that any formal dialogue between the two countries would only begin at a neutral location once military tensions subside and normalcy is restored along the borders.

He reiterated Pakistan’s stance that it responded effectively to Indian aggression. “India initiated hostilities, and Pakistan responded decisively, including the downing of Indian aircraft,” he said, referring to the escalation that peaked on May 9 with strikes on key Pakistani installations, including Nur Khan Airbase.

Dar also highlighted international diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. He said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted Islamabad on May 10, relaying India’s willingness to consider a ceasefire. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister also reached out, underscoring regional concerns over rising tensions.

Meanwhile, military sources confirmed that the DGMOs are expected to engage in detailed discussions in the coming days to outline the framework of a ceasefire agreement that both sides can adhere to.

The current peace efforts follow a US-brokered truce that was announced earlier this week. The first formal contact between the two military officials took place on May 12, shortly after the ceasefire was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to officials, the ongoing hotline conversations are part of a broader plan to stabilise the situation and prevent further conflict while both sides evaluate prospects for long-term peace.