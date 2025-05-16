President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Salute Armed Forces on Youm-e-Tashakkur

Pakistan on Friday observed Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day) to commemorate the successful conclusion of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, launched in response to what authorities termed as unprovoked Indian aggression. The nation was led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari in honouring the nation’s military and expressing thankfulness to Allah.

In his official message, President Zardari emphasised Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He declared that any aggression against the homeland would be met with full force and lauded the professionalism and strength demonstrated by the military during the operation.

The president said, “It is a moment of immense gratitude and pride.” “Pakistan’s armed forces, backed by the entire nation, stood like a fortified wall — Bunyan-um-Marsoos — and thwarted the enemy’s designs with courage and unity.”

He extended special acknowledgement to the military leadership, including the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Army, Navy, and Air Force chiefs, for their decisive role. President Zardari also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, stating that while the country seeks peaceful relations, it will not tolerate any threats to its national interests.

Touching on water rights, the president firmly rejected any unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that Pakistan will use all elements of national power to safeguard its water interests

“Let the world know — our resolve is unshakeable. We are a peace-loving nation, but we will never compromise on our dignity and sovereignty,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives during what he described as a “Marka-e-Haq” (battle for justice). He said the operation was a necessary and proportionate response to India’s overnight assault on May 6–7, which resulted in civilian casualties.

“In just a few hours, our armed forces turned the tables on an enemy many times larger,” the prime minister said. “Our courageous Shaheens reduced Indian fighter jets, once symbols of pride, to wreckage.”

He praised the military for responding in the enemy’s own language and delivering a swift, effective counterstrike. “Army bases, weapon stockpiles, and airfields were turned to rubble — our forces wrote a golden chapter in history,” Shehbaz said.

In addition, he praised the strategic vision and dedication to protecting Pakistan’s borders of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Babar, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

Prime Minister Sharif also praised all political leaders for their solidarity during the crisis, describing their joint response as an expression of national solidarity.

“This victory is not only military — it is a testament to the strength, pride, and principles of the entire Pakistani nation,” he affirmed.

The day was marked across the country with thanksgiving prayers and tributes to the martyrs and veterans of the operation, as citizens celebrated what officials described as a historic triumph in defence of the nation.