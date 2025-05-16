James Van Der Beek Lands First Acting Role After Cancer Diagnosis

James Van Der Beek is stepping back into the spotlight after a personal health battle, announcing a new acting role months after revealing his colorectal cancer diagnosis.

On Thursday, May 15, the 48-year-old actor announced on Instagram that he has been cast in Elle, the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series.

“So, this is exciting… I’m going back to work for a bit,” he wrote. “I’m really thrilled to be working on this fantastic production with this amazing cast. I’m almost as thrilled about this as my wife and girls are.

The actor’s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, celebrated the news with a joyful message in the comment section, writing, “Annabel and I NEEDED this!”

The couple, who are parents to six children, have been candid about the challenges they’ve faced during Van Der Beek’s health journey. His return to acting is being welcomed by fans and family alike as a sign of recovery and renewal.

Elle will go into the early years of the adored character created by Reese Witherspoon, Elle Woods. The series is currently in production and is expected to debut later this year.