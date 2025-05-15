Kubra and Shuja Asad to star together in upcoming drama

Pakistani drama fans have a reason to celebrate, as two of the industry’s most admired stars, Kubra Khan and Shuja Asad, are joining forces for an exciting new project under the direction of the acclaimed Mehreen Jabbar.

Known for her powerful roles in Sinf-e-Aahan, Muqabil, and Sang-e-Mar Mar, Kubra Khan has been captivating audiences with her current drama, Meri Tanhai. Meanwhile, Shuja Asad, who made waves in Khaie, Tan Man Neel o Neel and Aye Ishq-e-Junoon, is presently appearing in Paradise. Their upcoming collaboration is already generating buzz online.

The untitled drama is currently in production and will air soon. The cast features a powerhouse lineup, including Adeel Hussain, Saba Hamid, Muhammad Ahmed, Marina Khan, Shahzad Nawaz and Hajra Yamin, among others.

Director Mehreen Jabbar recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from the drama’s first shooting spell on social media, along with a heartfelt note:

“Recently completed the first spell of the still unnamed drama serial. Thank you to all the hardworking crew who are always the underappreciated ones in the industry but without whom we can’t do anything, and to the fun, good-energy ensemble cast who create magic. Looking forward to the next spell!”

The post has ignited excitement among fans, who eagerly praised the cast, the director, and the production team for coming together on such a promising project. Social media is buzzing with love and anticipation, especially from fans of Kubra Khan and Shuja Asad who are eager to see their favourite stars onscreen together for the first time.