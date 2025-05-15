Maya and Bilal Ashraf marriage rumours spark fan frenzy

Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf, two of Pakistan’s most beloved actors, are once again making headlines for their undeniable chemistry in a recent shoot that has fans dreaming of a wedding.

Maya, known for hit dramas like Diyar-e-Dil, Mann Mayal and Mera Naam Yousuf Hai and Bilal, the star of Janaan, Superstar and Yunhi, have developed a strong friendship over the years. Although Maya and Bilal have never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, fans and digital media have long speculated that they could be more than just friends. The speculation reached new heights after the pair was recently spotted together at a Quetta Gladiators match in Lahore. However, it was their latest photoshoot for Rashid Textile’s embroidered lawn collection that truly ignited the internet. The shoot captured Maya and Bilal in an enchanting setting, radiating warmth, elegance and undeniable chemistry. Their ease with each other and the romantic undertones of the visuals had fans gushing instantly.

“This is what we call the perfect vibe. No doubt, seeing them together feels just right,” one fan commented.

Another added, “How adorable you guys look together. Just get married, please!”

“I wish everyone gets a partner like this man,” a user gushed, while another said, “Beautiful on-screen couple-hope they become a real-life one soon.”

Despite the overwhelming fan response and media speculation, both Maya and Bilal continue to keep their personal lives private. But their growing closeness and frequent appearances together continue to fuel fan hopes of a potential real-life love story.