Pakistan offers zero-tariff bilateral trade deal to US

In a major development, Pakistan has offered a zero-tariff bilateral trade agreement to the United States, according to government sources. “Pakistan is offering to enter into a bilateral agreement with zero tariffs on selected tariff lines, with mutual interests, to expand bilateral trade across multiple sectors,” said a high-level source when asked about the new policy offered to the US. The development comes after US President Trump brokered a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. In a follow-on post after the ceasefire, Trump lauded the leadership of both countries and said he would be doing ‘a lot of trade’ with both.