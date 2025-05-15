Qalandars sign Shakib Al Hasan, Australian pacer set to join United

Lahore Qalandars have signed Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Qalandars made the announcement in a post on X on Thursday, while revealing that Daryl Mitchell was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury to his hand

“Welcoming our newest Qalandar! Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan joins Lahore Qalandars. He has replaced Daryl Mitchel, who was ruled out after sustaining an injury to his hand in our home game vs Karachi,” the post read

Shakib Al Hasan went unpicked in the PSL 10 player draft held earlier this year. However, he has now been picked as a replacement player for Mitchell.

It is worth noting here that the veteran all-rounder made his PSL debut for Karachi Kings in the inaugural edition in 2016. He last appeared in the tournament for Peshawar Zalmi in 2023.

Separately, Australian pacer Ben Dwarshuis is set to rejoin defending champions Islamabad United for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The tournament, which was briefly suspended last week due to rising cross-border tensions with India, is all set to resume on May 17 with Karachi Kings facing Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Dwarshuis was selected by Islamabad United in the Gold category during the PSL 10 Draft. He made his debut in the marquee league this year and has so far claimed four wickets in five matches.

The same venue will host a double-header on May 18, with Multan Sultans taking on Quetta Gladiators in the afternoon, while Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will face off in the evening encounter.

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will lock horns on May 19 in the last group-match of the PSL 10.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the Qualifier on May 21, followed by Eliminator 1 on May 22, and Eliminator 2 on May 23.