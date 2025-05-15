Pakistan’s Missed Opportunities

Earlier this year, during a late-night newsroom conversation, a colleague joked that crypto might be our only pension plan. The laugh it drew was half-hearted-because for many in Pakistan’s uncertain economy, that sentiment isn’t a punchline. It’s a quiet truth.

In 2025, cryptocurrency has gone from fringe fascination to a fundamental shift in how global finance is structured. And while the rest of the world is fast-moving into the future, Pakistan stands at a familiar crossroads: rich in potential, limited by hesitation.

The numbers tell a compelling story. According to Coin cub, the global crypto market is projected to exceed $6 trillion this year. Ethereum is outpacing Bitcoin in transaction utility. Real-world assets-real estate, art, even commodities-are being tokenized. Major financial institutions like Standard Chartered are entering the space, recently partnering with Falcon X to boost digital asset trading infrastructure.

Crypto is no longer the Wild West. It’s becoming Wall Street.

“Pakistan: Late to the Table, But Still in the Game”

Back home, momentum is building, but quietly. Earlier this year, the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) was formed under the Ministry of Finance, with support from Federal Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The aim? Build a regulatory and innovation roadmap for blockchain, tokenization, and digital finance. Yet, for most Pakistanis, engagement with crypto still lives in the grey zone. Trading on platforms like Binance or 9X Markets remains popular but unofficial-untethered from local regulation or financial literacy.

The digital gold rush is already underway. The only question left is whether Pakistan will strike opportunity

“People are investing in crypto not because they understand the risk-but because they feel they have no other option,” a friend in Lahore’s startup ecosystem told me. “The stock market is stagnant. Real estate is overpriced. The rupee depreciates overnight. Crypto feels like the only chance to grow wealth.”

It’s not an isolated view.

Malaysia, with a similar demographic and digital profile, offers a sharp contrast. Its central bank has actively embraced digital finance-issuing clear crypto exchange licenses, developing anti-money laundering protocols, and nurturing public-private partnerships.

The result? Crypto and fintech now form a key pillar of Malaysia’s economy. Investors have confidence. Startups have guidelines. Consumers have recourse. Malaysia’s success illustrates what Pakistan lacks: a regulatory backbone. Without it, innovation either stalls or goes underground.

Pakistanis are already engaging with international platforms like Binance-the world’s largest exchange-and newer players like 9X Markets, which offer low-fee trading, staking, and educational tools.

But these platforms operate in a regulatory vacuum. Without state-backed clarity, users are exposed to scams, misinformation, and zero legal recourse in case of fraud or lockouts.

At scale, this becomes a national economic issue, not just a consumer concern. Irfan Qureshi, a Dubai-based entrepreneur specializing in financial markets, and digital fintech, sees the writing on the wall.

“Digital assets are not just changing how money moves-they’re reshaping who gets to participate in the economy,” he says. “The countries that ignore this shift won’t just fall behind-they’ll become irrelevant in global finance.” His insight resonates with Pakistan’s youthful, tech-savvy population-many of whom remain unbanked, yet fully active in digital spaces.

Crypto is not a fix-all for Pakistan’s economic fragility. But it is a potential lever-one that could power inclusion, unlock remittances, and seed a homegrown innovation ecosystem.

To realize that promise, we need:

“Regulatory clarity that both encourages innovation and protects consumers”

“Public education campaigns to combat scams and promote financial literacy”

“Investment in digital infrastructure, from broadband to blockchain-based platforms”

Partnerships between the state, private sector, and tech startups to scale solutions beyond speculation. This isn’t about gambling on Bitcoin. It’s about building an economy where digital trust, transparency, and opportunity are standard-not exceptional. The digital gold rush is already underway. The only question left is whether Pakistan will strike opportunity-or let it slip through our fingers once again.

The writer is a journalist, media strategist, and digital communications specialist with over 16 years of experience in Pakistan’s media industry.