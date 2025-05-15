Punjab CM launches scheme to give 1,000 tractors to wheat farmers

For the first time in Punjab’s history, 1000 free tractors along with cash grant scheme worth Rs 5,000 per acre has been launched for the wheat farmers. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the said scheme by giving tractors and cash grant to the wheat farmers in a ceremony being held at Rice Institute Kala Shah Kaku. She handed over the key of the first tractor to Muhammad Akmal. She presented the key and model of the tractor to a female farmer Tahira Nasreen. A female farmer presented a shawl to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister gave a cash grant worth Rs 50,000 to a wheat farmer Haroon Bhatti, Rs 40,000 to Muhammad Akram, Rs 35,000 to Ghulam Sabir and Rs 30,000 to Muhammad Nawaz. She inspected 75 tractors and other agricultural equipment worth Rs 300 million gifted by China. She was given a briefing about latest tractors and agricultural equipment. She inspected 12 new and latest Chinese tractors.

She reviewed Rotavator, Rotary Tiller Fertilizer Seeder, Corn Harvester, Cultivator and Tree Trimmer. She inspected Crawler Type Wet Rice Combine Harvester, Corn Harvester, Hoses Sprinkler and Photovoltaic Water Pumping System. The Chief Minister was informed about eco-friendly advanced technology for rice. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani apprised in detail about the Wheat Support Program across Punjab.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made important announcements for the wheat farmers. She enhanced granting of loan through Kissan Card from Rs 1.5 lac to Rs 3 lac and also announced a subsidy up to 95 percent on the solarization of agricultural tube wells. She announced launching of an SMS and a helpline system for farmers who do not possess Kissan Card. She also announced provision of green tractors on a subsidy to 20,000 farmers next year along with the establishment of rental agriculture machinery centres in every tehsil.

The Chief Minister while addressing a ceremony at Kalashah Kaku Rice Research Institute, congratulated the farmers on the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. She paid tribute to Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, every officer and soldier of the Pakistan Army. She commended the performance of Rangers, Police, Civil Defense, administration and all government institutions.

She further said in her address “Pakistan is proud of its armed forces and the nation stood united and played an important role for the security of our country. Our survival exists with the existence of Pakistan. May Allah Almighty bless our country till eternity. When it comes to national security, there should be no disagreement and disunity among our ranks. The politics of hatred caused great damage to Pakistan. When the politics of hatred ended, Pakistan started treading on the path of progress and prosperity once again.”

She highlighted, “When the war started, our enemy used to say that it is a small country and the people living there keep fighting among themselves. Allah Almighty helped and we defeated the enemy. Allah Almighty’s help does not come to those who create ill will and hatred. The political, military leadership, the public and the media lent full support to all stakeholders during the war.”

She maintained, “On behalf of our farmers and the citizens, we salute the political and military leadership. It was not a war of borders but a war of ideology and sentiments. After the victory in the war, Pakistan is being recognized as a strong and powerful country across the globe. China, Turkiye and Central Asian countries by maintaining a firm stand with Pakistan is a historic victory.”

She added, “Those who predicted the collapse of Pakistan’s economy are now calling it a miracle. The economy of Pakistan is showing a positive turnover in a short span of time due to sincere leadership. The reduction of inflation from 40 percent to almost zero is no less than a miracle. During my visit to Lahore, a woman congratulated me on the reduction in vegetable prices. Onions, which used to sell at Rs 300 per kg in Punjab, are now available at Rs 50.”

She said, “Owing to the reduction in the prices of flour and roti, it has become easier for the poor to have both ends meal. Due to poor performance of previous incompetent government, electricity bills increased sharply. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is working hard to bring down electricity rates. Owing to reduction in electricity rates, electricity bills will also come down. Overseas Pakistanis were prevented from sending remittances to Pakistan, but with the help of Allah Almighty, record foreign remittances are sent to Pakistan.”

The Chief Minister said, “I congratulate those farmers who received free tractors. I also congratulate them on receiving cash support. A great amount of hue and cry was raised that the farmers would face financial difficulties in Punjab. Those who tried to create fissure between the farmers and the government failed miserably. The farmers of Punjab are benefiting from the historic package.