Proclaimed offender with Rs1m head money, drug dealer arrested

In two separate operations carried out by the Multan police on Thursday, a dangerous proclaimed offender was arrested and illegal weapons recovered, while 10.5 kilogrammes of hashish was seized in another raid against drug peddlers.

In the first operation, the Muzaffarabad Police arrested Muhammad Asghar alias Kachala, a notorious proclaimed offender with a head money of Rs1 million. He was wanted in multiple cases of robbery and dacoity. Acting on intelligence reports, the police intercepted him at a roadblock set up at Sher Shah Toll Plaza as he was entering Multan from Balochistan. A 30-bore pistol and bullets were also recovered from his possession.

Asghar, son of Ghaus Bakhsh and a resident of Ghausia Colony near Mal Phatak, had long been on the run from law enforcement. His arrest was made under a special strategy using modern technology and intelligence gathering, police said.

The operation was conducted on the instructions of CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, under the supervision of SSP Operations Ahmed Zunair Cheema and the leadership of DSP Muzaffarabad Bashir Ahmed Hiraj and SHO Muhammad Ramzan. Police said Asghar was involved in several major robberies and had been evading arrest for years. Officials said further investigation was underway and he would be produced before court soon.

In a separate raid, police from Gulgasht Station arrested a suspected drug dealer and recovered 10.5 kg of hashish. The accused, identified as Muhammad Zahid, son of Muhammad Saleem, was reportedly part of a larger network involved in drug trafficking across different parts of Multan. During interrogation, Zahid confessed to supplying narcotics in various areas of the city. Police said the accused had a prior record of drug-related offences. This operation was also launched on the directive of CPO Dogar and led by SHO Muhammad Umar Farooq Javed with assistance from Sub-Inspector Abdul Saboor and others. It was conducted under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Saifullah Gujjar and DSP Arshad Qayyum.

CPO Dogar praised both police teams and said the department was committed to taking strict action against criminal elements and drug peddlers. He added that such operations would continue across the city.

Cases have been registered against both arrested suspects, and further legal proceedings are in progress.