Germany and Philippines sign new defense deal amid South China sea tensions

Germany and the Philippines have signed a new defense cooperation agreement as Manila continues to strengthen international partnerships in response to rising tensions in the South China Sea. The deal was signed in Berlin on Wednesday by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

According to the Philippine defense ministry, the agreement will expand collaboration in areas such as cybersecurity, defense logistics, armament development, and peacekeeping operations under the United Nations. This move reflects both countries’ shared interest in upholding security and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The new deal builds on commitments made during Pistorius’ visit to Manila last year, where both sides pledged to deepen long-term military ties. It also adds to a growing list of defense agreements the Philippines has recently signed, extending beyond its traditional alliance with the United States.

Just last month, Manila signed a defense pact with New Zealand, while a similar agreement with Canada is expected soon. In December, the Philippines ratified a reciprocal access deal with Japan, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved talks for a visiting forces agreement with France.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely, despite overlapping claims by several Southeast Asian nations. In 2016, an international court ruled China’s claims had no legal basis—a decision Beijing continues to reject. Germany, however, strongly supports that ruling and has shown its stance by sending warships through the Indo-Pacific.

With this latest agreement, the Philippines continues to widen its network of defense partners, signaling a more assertive strategy to safeguard its sovereignty and maritime rights in one of the world’s most contested regions.