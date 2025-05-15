Robert De Niro slams Trump at Cannes, calls for action: “We have to stop what’s going on”

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro delivered a fiery speech at the Cannes Film Festival after receiving an honorary Palme d’Or, using the platform to speak out against Donald Trump and political apathy in the U.S. The 80-year-old actor praised Cannes as a symbol of artistic freedom and inclusion—qualities he says are under threat from growing fascism and authoritarianism.

The following morning, still hoarse and emotional, De Niro reflected on his speech, saying, “I got sentimental. How could I not be?” He noted that the current political climate in America is “insane,” and emphasized the need to speak up rather than stay silent. “You have to stand up to bullies,” he said. “If a bully takes your lunch on Monday, he’ll come for more on Tuesday.”

Throughout his career, De Niro has not held back in criticizing Trump. Despite his wealth and fame, he acknowledged the risks of speaking out, especially against someone who enjoys stirring up supporters. However, he insisted that staying quiet would be a betrayal of his values. “I wouldn’t want to look at myself if I didn’t speak out,” he stated.

De Niro also addressed the silence of others in the film industry, suggesting that while many share his views, fear of backlash keeps them quiet. “Studios are businesses. They worry about the consequences,” he said. Yet, he praised those institutions—like universities and law firms—that have publicly taken a stand. “When one person says no, it inspires others to do the same,” he added.

While honored for his lifelong contribution to film, De Niro downplayed the idea of basking in greatness. “I don’t see myself as great,” he said with a chuckle. “At home, you’re just a regular person.” Reflecting on aging, he admitted it comes with challenges, but said he still feels strong and in control. “I hope it lasts forever—but I know it won’t.”

In the end, De Niro believes the fight for truth and justice is bigger than him or any one actor. “That’s what America is supposed to be about,” he said. “The bad guys take over, and the good guys stand up. That’s in all our movies.”