Saudi Arabia aims to make tourism as big as oil by 2030, says tourism minister

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb has announced that the kingdom is working to make tourism as vital to its economy as oil by 2030. Speaking at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh, he highlighted how the country is being recognized globally for its stunning mountain ranges, Red Sea islands, and rich hospitality culture.

Since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016, Saudi Arabia has made major strides in reducing its reliance on oil and developing a more diverse economy. Al-Khateeb noted that tourism and hospitality have grown rapidly, with tourist numbers rising from 50 million in 2019 to 115 million in 2024—surpassing original targets set for 2030.

He proudly shared that Saudi Arabia was among the top ten countries in the world for international tourist arrivals last year, welcoming over 30 million global visitors. The kingdom has opened its borders to travelers from 65 countries and simplified travel through an e-visa system, making it easier for tourists to explore.

The minister emphasized the growing popularity of destinations like AlUla, the scenic mountains of Asir, and the vibrant city of Riyadh. Alongside natural attractions, Saudi Arabia also draws millions of religious visitors to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Al-Khateeb stressed the importance of involving educated Saudi youth in the tourism industry. He revealed that the sector’s workforce has grown from 2% to 7% in less than a decade. To ensure professional growth, many young Saudis are being sent to the U.S. for education and specialized training in tourism and hospitality.

Looking ahead, the minister expressed excitement about the future. He believes Saudi Arabia’s untapped tourism potential will help transform the country’s global image—from an oil-rich desert nation to one of the world’s top five tourist destinations by 2040.