Rossouw and Allen return for Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10 playoffs

Quetta Gladiators have received a major boost ahead of the PSL 10 playoffs as overseas stars Rilee Rossouw and Finn Allen have confirmed their availability for the remainder of the tournament. The franchise announced the news on their official social media, calling the duo the “Brothers of Destruction” and promising fireworks for fans in the final stretch.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that several New Zealand players, including Allen, might miss the rest of PSL 10 due to delays in No Objection Certificates (NOCs). However, the news has now been partially denied, with Allen rejoining the Gladiators. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars confirmed that Daryl Mitchell will miss the remainder due to a hand injury.

Rossouw and Allen’s return is great news for Quetta, who are currently leading the PSL 10 points table with 13 points from nine matches. They have also secured a spot in the Top Two, thanks to a strong Net Run Rate of 1.530. Their powerful batting line-up now looks even more threatening heading into the playoffs.

The Gladiators are set to play their final league match against the Multan Sultans on May 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. With Multan sitting at the bottom of the table, Quetta will look to seal their position at the top with a convincing win.

The return of two explosive batters gives Quetta a stronger edge as they chase their second PSL title. Both players bring experience and aggression, which could prove vital in knockout matches. Their presence also adds depth to the squad, which already features names like Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, and Saud Shakeel.

Quetta Gladiators’ squad includes Finn Allen and Faheem Ashraf (platinum), Rossouw, Amir, and Abrar (diamond), Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Saud Shakeel (gold), and several promising local players. With momentum on their side and key players back, Quetta looks set for a strong title run.