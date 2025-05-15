‘India lives in films, Pakistan showed reality’: Behroze Sabzwari praises armed forces

Veteran Pakistani actor Behroze Sabzwari has praised the Pakistan Army for its successful response during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, calling it a proud moment for the entire nation. Speaking on a live television show, Sabzwari expressed deep gratitude and described the military’s action as swift, brave, and effective.

He said the country owed its recent success to the blessings of Allah and the unwavering dedication of the armed forces. “It’s a great blessing of Allah, and most importantly, long live the Pakistan Army,” he remarked, as many Pakistanis observed a national “Day of Gratitude” following the ceasefire with India.

Sabzwari took a direct jab at India, saying that its politicians, army, and even celebrities live in a “filmic world” detached from real consequences. He added that the recent military clash had shown them the power of a united and prepared Pakistan. “Now they’ve learned what real consequences are — thanks to the Pakistan Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan,” he said.

The actor’s comments reflect a widespread feeling of national pride after Pakistan’s strong defense against recent Indian aggression. Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos was launched in response to cross-border attacks, with Pakistani forces reportedly targeting key Indian military positions in return.

Many public figures and citizens have since come forward to show their appreciation for the military. Behroze Sabzwari’s words add to a growing narrative of resilience, unity, and national strength across Pakistan. His praise highlights how deeply the operation has resonated beyond political and military circles.

As Pakistan continues to gain confidence on both the diplomatic and defense fronts, voices like Sabzwari’s emphasize the importance of unity and gratitude. His message has been widely shared on social media, earning praise for reflecting the sentiments of millions across the country.