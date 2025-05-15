Mitchell Johnson urges aussie cricketers to prioritise safety over IPL 2025

Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has advised his country’s cricketers to place personal safety above participation in the remainder of IPL 2025, following a temporary suspension of the tournament due to rising India-Pakistan tensions. In his column for The West Australian, Johnson called for either calling off the IPL season or moving it to a safer venue, saying, “Lives and safety are the most important thing, not pay cheques.”

His remarks come amid speculation over which overseas players will return after the BCCI announced the league’s resumption. While Pat Cummins and Travis Head are reportedly heading back, others may skip the rest of the tournament. Johnson believes players should not be pressured to return. “No one should be coerced or feel pressured into going back,” he emphasized.

The former pacer also acknowledged the complex decision players face. Although Cricket Australia has given players the freedom to decide, Johnson pointed out that choosing not to play could have long-term professional or financial consequences. “But prioritising safety is first and foremost,” he wrote, stressing that each player must decide what feels right.

Johnson also raised concerns over the scheduling clash between the IPL final and the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s. He noted that players from Australia and South Africa could have very little time to prepare. With the IPL final set for June 3 and the WTC final just a week later, player readiness might be affected, he warned.

As IPL 2025 resumes, Johnson’s strong statement adds to the ongoing debate about balancing franchise commitments, national duty, and personal safety during a period of regional instability.