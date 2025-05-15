Shibli Faraz warns government: “If PTI returns to normal, it won’t last a day”

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Shibli Faraz, delivered a strong warning to the current government, stating that it lacks public support. He claimed that the government knows it will not survive even a single day if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regains its normal political footing. He made these remarks during a Senate session chaired by Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani, where newly elected Senator Waqar Mehdi of the Pakistan Peoples Party took his oath.

Shibli Faraz welcomed Waqar Mehdi but criticized the ongoing delay in holding Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He questioned why elections were being conducted in other provinces while KP remained excluded. He claimed the delay was intentional to prevent PTI from gaining more Senate seats, and reminded the house of past political consequences when a single province was neglected.

During the session, PTI Senator Dr. Humayun Mohmand also criticized the government for not holding a by-election after Dr. Sania Nishtar’s resignation. He accused the Law Minister of misleading the Senate on this issue. In response, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the matter is currently under court review and clarified that the Election Commission is focused on the reserved seat cases.

Shibli Faraz also opposed the mini-budget related to levies on captive power plants, arguing it would harm industries and lead to job losses. However, Minister Tarar defended the decision, stating that these plants have earned significant profits and that the government aimed to ensure benefits reach the poor. The Senate later passed the recommendations of the finance committee and forwarded them to the National Assembly.

On national defense, Faraz praised the Pakistan Air Force and armed forces for their strong response to Indian aggression. He said India underestimated Pakistan’s capabilities and was left shocked by the swift and professional retaliation. He called for unity, saying that despite political differences, all parties stood together for the country’s defense.

Lastly, Faraz urged the government to focus on improving the economy, judicial system, and foreign policy. He called for an end to political victimization and the release of political prisoners. He emphasized that true leadership must have public support and declared that PTI founder can still lead Pakistan forward, even without holding office.