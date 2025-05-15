Pakistan launches second phase of hajj facilitation scheme with 310 pilgrims

Over 300 Pakistani Haj pilgrims arrived in Jeddah as the second phase of the Road to Makkah initiative officially commenced on Thursday. The first of 180 planned Hajj flights from Pakistan, carrying 310 pilgrims, landed at King Abdul Aziz International Airport from Islamabad. This marks a continued effort to ease the pilgrimage journey for thousands of Muslims traveling from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

The Road to Makkah initiative, launched in 2019 at Islamabad airport and later extended to Karachi, allows pilgrims to complete Saudi immigration in Pakistan before departure. This streamlines their entry into Saudi Arabia, reducing hassle and delays. A Saudi immigration team is stationed at Pakistani airports to facilitate this process.

Upon arrival, pilgrims were warmly welcomed by Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Pakistan’s Consul General in Jeddah Khalid Majid, DG Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, and other officials. The welcoming delegation presented flowers and assured pilgrims of continued assistance throughout their stay.

This year, around 50,500 Pakistani pilgrims will benefit from the initiative — 28,000 from Islamabad and 22,500 from Karachi, across 180 flights (100 from Islamabad, 80 from Karachi). Housing, medical, and support services have been arranged in advance to support the pilgrims during their stay in Makkah.

For 2025, Pakistan’s total Hajj quota stands at 179,210, with half allocated to private operators. However, only 23,000 pilgrims are traveling under private arrangements, making government support and initiatives like Road to Makkah more vital than ever in ensuring a smooth Hajj experience.