England trio Archer, Curran, and Overton to miss IPL playoffs and beyond

England cricketers Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, and Sam Curran will miss the remainder of the IPL 2025 season, with Archer’s absence attributed to injury. Archer, who has been nursing an injury, will not return to Rajasthan Royals for the remainder of the tournament.

As for Curran and Overton, they are also confirmed to be missing the rest of the IPL for Chennai Super Kings, who have decided not to seek replacements for the duo. CSK’s decision to avoid replacements stems from their elimination from the playoff race.

On the other hand, some England players are making their way back to India for their IPL commitments. Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, and Jacob Bethell are all expected to land in India on May 14. Buttler, in particular, is set to join his Rajasthan Royals team, while Livingstone, a key all-rounder for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), is flying to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, England’s upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, which is scheduled to start on May 29, means the aforementioned England players will return to England after the league stage concludes on May 27, thus missing the IPL playoffs. Archer, Bethell, Buttler, Jacks, and Overton have been named in the squad for the ODI series.

The IPL, which takes a brief pause from May 17, will resume with the playoffs beginning on May 29 and the final scheduled for June 3.