Trump secures $52 billion in Gulf deals as Qatar boosts U.S. military base

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Qatar will invest $10 billion to expand the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East. Speaking during a Gulf tour, Trump addressed American troops stationed at the base near Doha and emphasized the importance of stronger defense ties in the region. In addition, Qatar has signed $42 billion worth of new defense agreements with the United States.

These developments are part of a broader tour where Trump is promoting American business and strategic interests. He is also scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where leaders are pushing to become a global powerhouse in artificial intelligence. The U.S. and UAE have reached a preliminary agreement allowing the country to import 500,000 Nvidia AI chips each year, starting in 2025. This move is expected to boost AI data center development across the Emirates.

However, this AI chip deal has sparked national security concerns within parts of the U.S. government. Under the Biden administration, such exports to the Middle East were tightly controlled to prevent the possible transfer of advanced technology to China. Trump’s administration appears more open, aiming to build deeper tech and defense relationships with Gulf allies.

During his four-day trip, Trump also confirmed a major aircraft purchase by Qatar Airways, which will buy up to 210 Boeing widebody jets. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has pledged a massive $600 billion investment in the U.S. economy and signed $142 billion in new arms deals. These agreements signal a strong push by Gulf nations to deepen their defense and economic cooperation with Washington.

In a surprise diplomatic turn, Trump revealed that U.S. sanctions on Syria will be lifted. He met with interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and encouraged Syria to open diplomatic ties with Israel. His next stop is Abu Dhabi, where talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will focus on AI development and future partnerships in technology.

Although Trump considered a visit to Turkey to assist in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, officials have confirmed he will return to Washington instead. His Gulf tour underlines a major shift in U.S. foreign policy, blending military, tech, and diplomacy to strengthen American influence in the region.