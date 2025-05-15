Historic day at Pakistan stock exchange, 100 index closes at new record high

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a historic moment today as the 100 Index surged to a new all-time high, closing at 119,961 points. The trading session commenced on a positive note, primarily driven by market optimism regarding the government’s focus on the construction sector in the upcoming budget.

This sentiment was further boosted when investors received news that no additional taxes would be imposed on the stock exchange. These factors combined to fuel the market’s upward momentum.

The 100 Index saw a remarkable gain of 1,425 points by the end of the day, marking a significant achievement for the bourse. This surge is seen as a strong indication of investor confidence and the potential for economic growth.

A total of 69.89 million shares were traded, with the cumulative value of these transactions exceeding 39 billion Pakistani rupees. This volume reflects active participation and strong demand across various sectors.

In terms of market capitalization, the PSX gained 147 billion rupees, pushing its overall market cap to 14,385 billion rupees. This growth suggests a growing belief in the stability and future prospects of Pakistan’s financial markets.

The impressive performance of the PSX is being hailed by investors as a positive sign for Pakistan’s economic trajectory, especially as the government prepares to unveil the federal budget. The focus on key sectors like construction, as well as the absence of new taxes, has clearly had a significant impact on market sentiment.