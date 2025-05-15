CM Bugti accuses Afghan government of sheltering Baloch rebels

Says false narratives and violence must end for peace in the region

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has claimed that Baloch separatist fighters are being given refuge under official patronage in Afghanistan, further escalating cross-border tensions. Speaking at an event in Quetta on Thursday, Bugti criticized what he called a dangerous trend of protecting militants. He said the distinction between so-called ‘good’ and ‘bad’ militants no longer exists, and such double standards harm regional peace.

He warned that the Baloch insurgency is driven by a distorted narrative based on false history and unrealistic goals. “Those who once tried to break Pakistan faced tragic ends,” Bugti said, urging intellectuals to reject such misleading ideologies.

The chief minister also compared the movement to the failed Kurdish struggle, cautioning that it could meet a similar fate if not addressed wisely. He stressed that peace and stability must come through law, not violence.

Furthermore, Bugti called for an immediate stop to the exploitation of youth in the name of separatism. “We must stop throwing our young people into the fire of conflict,” he said, appealing for collective efforts to promote harmony.

His remarks come amid increasing concern about militant safe havens in Afghanistan, which Pakistani officials believe are fueling unrest in Balochistan. The Afghan government has yet to respond to these accusations.