Trump tells apple to stop expanding in India, pushes for U.S. production

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to stop expanding production in India and instead increase manufacturing in the United States. Trump made these comments during a speech on Thursday while discussing America’s trade strategy.

Trump said he recently confronted Cook over Apple’s growing investment in India. “I treated you very good,” he told Cook, “but now I hear you’re building all over India. I don’t want that.” Apple is expected to produce up to 25% of its iPhones in India over the next few years.

The president expressed frustration, saying Apple had already promised a $500 billion investment in the U.S. earlier this year. He said Apple would now be “upping” its U.S. output, although he did not give details. So far, Apple manufactures some Mac Pro units in the U.S. and plans to build AI-related servers in Texas, but most iPhones are still made in China and now increasingly in India.

Apple’s move to India is part of a plan to reduce its dependence on China. Its main partner, Foxconn, recently secured Indian government approval to build a semiconductor plant with HCL Group. India is offering incentives, while the U.S. faces higher labor costs. Experts say making iPhones in America could raise prices to $1,500–$3,500 per device.

Trump also criticized India’s trade policies, calling the country “one of the highest tariff nations in the world.” However, he said India had offered to waive some tariffs under a proposed trade deal. In response, the U.S. has imposed a 26% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, currently applied temporarily.