Imran Khan reverses decision to remove Junaid Akbar as PAC chairman

PTI founder accepts concerns over losing key parliamentary position

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has withdrawn his earlier decision to remove Junaid Akbar from the position of Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), party sources confirmed on Thursday.

The reversal came after a recent meeting between Imran Khan and PTI leader Barrister Gohar. During the meeting, Imran expressed concerns that PAC responsibilities were limiting Junaid Akbar’s political activities and engagement.

However, Barrister Gohar warned that if Junaid Akbar resigned, the PAC chairmanship might be handed over to another political party by the Speaker, weakening PTI’s position in Parliament.

Sources inside PTI revealed that losing the PAC chairmanship could hurt the party’s legislative influence, prompting Imran Khan to agree with Gohar and retain Junaid Akbar in the role.

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists in Islamabad, Junaid Akbar said he had no idea who initially suggested his resignation. He stated he would only resign if directly instructed by the party founder.

He also hinted at internal party politics, saying, “Some individuals within PTI wanted me to step down, and it looks like they got what they wished for.” Despite the tension, the final decision ensures PTI keeps control over one of Parliament’s most important oversight positions.