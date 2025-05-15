Zelensky slams Russia’s ‘dummy delegation’ in peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of sending a “dummy delegation” to peace talks in Istanbul, after President Vladimir Putin failed to attend. Zelensky described the Russian negotiators as low-ranking officials, questioning their mandate and authority to make decisions.

The Ukrainian leader expressed his concerns to reporters in Ankara, where he arrived ahead of the talks. He stated that the Russian delegation, led by former Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky, appeared to be “dummies” or “stand-in props,” as they lacked the power to engage in meaningful negotiations.

Russia, however, responded sharply to Zelensky’s comments, with foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova calling him a “clown” and a “loser.” The Russian delegation includes high-ranking officials like Medinsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, and military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov, but Zelensky questioned whether they could make any real decisions.

In contrast, Zelensky emphasized that his own delegation was of the “highest level,” with officials from key areas such as foreign affairs, military, and intelligence, all tasked with negotiating for a just peace. The talks, originally scheduled for this morning, have now been delayed until after lunchtime.

As the diplomatic standoff continues, the absence of a clear mandate from Russia’s side and the absence of Putin himself further complicate the prospects for resolution.