Saud Shakeel emerges as front-runner to replace Shan Masood as test skipper

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering removing Shan Masood as Test captain following Pakistan’s disappointing run in the ICC World Test Championship 2023–25. Sources indicate that middle-order batter Saud Shakeel is being considered as his replacement ahead of the home Test series against South Africa in October 2025.

Shan Masood took charge in November 2023 but has since struggled to deliver results. Under his leadership, Pakistan won only three out of 12 Tests, losing nine. The team suffered series whitewashes against Australia, Bangladesh, and South Africa, and currently sits ninth in the WTC standings.

In contrast, Saud Shakeel has proven himself as a reliable performer with an average of over 50 in Tests. He also impressed as captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10, leading them to the top of the table with six wins in nine games.

The PCB is reportedly planning broader changes in the red-ball setup, including possible adjustments to the coaching staff. Officials see Shakeel as a calm and consistent leader who can help rebuild the team’s Test identity.

The final decision on captaincy is expected well before the South Africa series to ensure a smooth transition and ample preparation time.