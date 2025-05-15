NAB recovers Rs20 billion in Kohistan corruption scandal, KP PAC demands swift action

PAC orders suspensions as audit uncovers massive financial mismanagement in provincial departments

PESHAWAR – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs20 billion in the Kohistan corruption scandal, which is being described as the biggest financial fraud in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s history. The original scam is estimated at Rs40 billion.

Following the recovery, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Accounts Committee (PAC) expressed serious dissatisfaction with the Finance Department, Communications and Works (C&W) Department, and the Accountant General’s office. The committee has ordered the immediate suspension of all involved officials, including Executive Engineers and Sub-Divisional Officers, within three days.

Moreover, the PAC directed the Director General of Audit to launch a special audit of government accounts across all 36 districts of the province. The move aims to uncover any additional irregularities and hold those responsible accountable.

During the PAC session, Speaker Babar Saleem Swati raised concerns over the sudden transfer of the Accountant General amid the investigation. He announced that the committee will formally request the federal Accountant General to halt any transfers until the inquiry is completed.

The session also saw heated moments as officials traded blame. A clash broke out between opposition member Ahmad Kundi and Finance Adviser Muzzammil Aslam over the handling of public funds and delayed transparency.

Although nine government officials have already been suspended, no political names have been officially linked to the scandal so far. Speaker Swati stressed that this case must be a turning point in fighting corruption and protecting public money.