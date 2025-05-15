Pakistan demands review of India’s nuclear facilities and material security

Pakistan has called for a review of India’s nuclear facilities and material security following concerns over safety lapses. The demand comes after a controversial statement from India’s Defense Minister regarding Pakistan’s nuclear assets.

A spokesperson from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Indian minister’s remarks, describing them as irresponsible and reflective of India’s insecurity and failed defense strategies. The spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan’s conventional defense capabilities are more than sufficient to deter any aggression from India.

In addition, the Pakistani government raised concerns about security incidents in India related to nuclear materials. Reports highlighted the discovery of nuclear material in the possession of five individuals in Dehradun, India, and a previous incident where $100 million worth of radioactive material, “Californium,” was seized last year.

The spokesperson also mentioned that in 2021, there were three separate cases of radioactive material theft in India, indicating a black market for nuclear materials.

Pakistan has urged for an international review to ensure the security of India’s nuclear infrastructure, calling for heightened accountability to prevent such incidents in the future.

The issue underscores ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India regarding nuclear security, with Pakistan seeking international oversight to prevent potential risks associated with nuclear material theft and misuse.