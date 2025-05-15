Israel intensifies air and ground attacks on Gaza, over 140 palestinians martyred

Israel has escalated its air and ground attacks on Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of over 140 Palestinians in the last 24 hours. The ongoing strikes have caused widespread devastation, with footage from European hospitals showing the impacts of bunker buster bombs.

In the southern part of Gaza, particularly in Rafah, reports indicate that the Qassam Brigades have launched retaliatory strikes, killing and injuring several Israeli soldiers. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to exchange heavy fire.

Meanwhile, a United Nations Security Council meeting was convened to address the humanitarian crisis caused by the blockade of Gaza. During the meeting, Russia, China, and the UK rejected the joint aid proposal by the United States and Israel, calling for more comprehensive and unbiased measures to provide assistance to the Palestinians.

The increased military activity has heightened international concerns about the growing civilian toll and the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. Calls for an immediate ceasefire and a peaceful resolution to the conflict continue to grow from various international organizations.

As Israel continues its offensive, the world watches closely, hoping for diplomatic intervention to prevent further loss of life and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.