Defense Minister Urges Change in New Delhi for Stability in South Asia

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritize regional peace and stop fueling tensions across Asia. He said India’s current leadership is promoting conflict rather than stability in the region.

Speaking to a private television channel, Asif stated that Prime Minister Modi’s political influence is weakening within India. He claimed that even after the ceasefire, the Indian government continues to create unrest, especially among Muslim and minority communities.

When asked about the possibility of peace talks, Asif said Pakistan remains open to dialogue but cannot yet specify the venue or starting point. He emphasized that lasting peace requires a serious and respectful approach from both sides.

Highlighting the global role of the United States, Asif praised President Donald Trump’s active efforts in promoting peace, not only in South Asia but also in conflict zones like Ukraine and Gaza. He noted that American involvement had played a key role in achieving the recent ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

The Defense Minister stressed that a change in India’s leadership is necessary to resolve long-standing issues in South Asia. According to him, a fresh political direction in New Delhi could open new doors for dialogue, cooperation, and long-term peace in the region.

Asif concluded by saying that regional stability depends on responsible governance and mutual respect. He called on the Indian government to shift its focus from political gains to the broader goal of harmony among neighboring nations.