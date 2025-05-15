Indian travellers boycott Turkiye, Azerbaijan over Pakistan support

Indian travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan has plummeted following both countries’ public support for Pakistan during its recent military conflict with India. Leading travel platforms report sharp declines in bookings and surging cancellations, as Indian tourists shift their holiday plans to alternate destinations.

According to travel giant MakeMyTrip, bookings to Turkiye and Azerbaijan have dropped by 60% in just one week, while cancellations have jumped by 250%. Another major travel service, EaseMyTrip, also reported a 22% rise in cancellations for Turkiye and 30% for Azerbaijan, citing “geopolitical tensions.”

The backlash stems from statements made by Turkiye and Azerbaijan in support of Islamabad, following intense fighting between India and Pakistan earlier this month. The conflict was triggered by a deadly incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), which India blamed on Pakistan. Despite a ceasefire now in place, diplomatic tensions remain high.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), EaseMyTrip Chairman Nishant Pitti questioned the idea of supporting tourism economies that side with rivals. “When these nations openly support Pakistan, should we fuel their tourism and economies?” he asked. Pitti also highlighted that over 287,000 Indians visited Turkey and 243,000 visited Azerbaijan last year.

Amid the boycott, Indian travellers are now rerouting to countries like Georgia, Serbia, Greece, Thailand, and Vietnam, seen as more politically neutral alternatives.

Moreover, popular platforms like ixigo announced it would suspend all bookings to Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and China, further signaling a growing travel backlash driven by nationalism and international diplomacy.