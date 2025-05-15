Pakistan allegedly behind India’s rafale purchase scandal, says former indian judge

In a sharp and sarcastic social media post, former Indian Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju mocked the Modi government over India’s military setback in its recent conflict with Pakistan. Katju accused “rogue Pakistanis” of bribing the French defense company Dassault Aviation, claiming they sold low-quality Rafale fighter jets to India—jets that were easily shot down during the conflict. He humorously suggested the Rafale deal was a Pakistani conspiracy from the beginning.

His comments came after Pakistan’s decisive military retaliation to Indian missile attacks carried out on the night of February 6–7, which targeted cities including Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, and Muzaffarabad, resulting in the deaths of 26 civilians and injuries to 46 others.

In response, Pakistan downed five Indian warplanes, including three Rafales, and launched “Operation Banyan Mursous” (Iron Wall), hitting major Indian airbases such as Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and destroying advanced systems including the BrahMos missile storage and S-400 defense units.

This military escalation followed months of strained relations after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which India blamed on Pakistan. Tensions spiraled as India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, canceled visas of Pakistanis—including children seeking medical treatment—and expelled Pakistani diplomats. Pakistan, in turn, terminated all trade, revoked Indian visas, and closed its airspace to Indian aircraft.

Katju’s remarks, though made in jest, reflect deep frustration within India over alleged failures in defense procurement and strategy. His critique adds fuel to the ongoing debate about transparency in the Rafale deal and the government’s handling of military tensions with both Pakistan and China.