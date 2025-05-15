Pakistan, India DGMOs hold third hotline contact, vow to maintain peace

In a significant development, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from Pakistan and India held their third hotline conversation to reinforce the ongoing peace efforts. Both sides agreed to uphold the ceasefire agreement and maintain the current status quo along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan’s DGMO Major General Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai discussed further steps to ensure stability in the region. Although official confirmation is awaited, security sources revealed that both military leaders exchanged views on strengthening communication and avoiding escalation.

The renewed military contact comes just days after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The first hotline communication between the DGMOs took place on May 12, followed by another round as tensions began to ease.

The Pakistani Foreign Office is expected to issue an official update soon, with spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan scheduled to brief the media. Meanwhile, Indian and Pakistani media outlets have reported varying accounts of the timing and outcome of the DGMOs’ discussions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced strong support for direct talks between India and Pakistan. In a recent call with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Rubio emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and encouraging dialogue to resolve future disputes.

Pakistan’s military, led by ISPR DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire. He credited Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos as a major success in responding to Indian strikes and praised the government for backing efforts that helped de-escalate the conflict.