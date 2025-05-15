China renames Arunachal Pradesh areas with chinese names, India rejects move

China has renamed several locations in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, marking an escalation in its territorial dispute with India. This action follows China’s decision in April of last year to rename 30 locations in the region, which is also claimed by Beijing.

According to a statement from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the newly renamed areas are part of Zangnan (the Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh), which China asserts is historically, geographically, and administratively an integral part of its territory.

The ministry claimed that the renaming was an exercise in asserting China’s sovereignty over the region, describing it as a domestic matter aimed at promoting the region’s historical and cultural identity.

China’s justification for renaming these areas underlines its position that the region is part of South Tibet, a claim that India has long rejected. The statement added that such actions are within China’s sovereign right and are intended to emphasize the region’s cultural significance under Chinese governance.

India, however, has firmly rejected China’s actions, reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of Indian territory. India calls the region by its name, Arunachal Pradesh, while China continues to refer to it as South Tibet.

This has led to heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, especially given their long-standing border dispute. In 2020, both countries experienced military clashes in the region, further exacerbating bilateral tensions.

This development is expected to further strain the already fragile relationship between the two nations, both of which have nuclear capabilities and maintain significant military presence in the disputed areas.