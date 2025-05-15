U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran’s ballistic missile program

The United States has announced a new round of sanctions aimed at Iran’s growing ballistic missile program. On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department targeted six individuals and twelve companies for their alleged role in supporting Tehran’s missile development. Some of those sanctioned are Chinese nationals involved in providing materials and technology.

According to the Treasury, these entities were helping Iran build missile components and related materials inside the country. The U.S. believes these efforts are part of Iran’s strategy to locally produce the tools needed for its missile systems, bypassing international restrictions and surveillance.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Besent said in a press statement that the U.S. “cannot allow Iran to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles.” He added that Iran’s push to manufacture missile parts domestically presents a serious and growing threat to both American national security and peace in the Middle East.

These sanctions come on top of several others recently imposed on Iran’s oil industry and its nuclear-related organizations. The current U.S. administration has returned to a tougher approach toward Iran, especially in response to its continued missile testing and weapons development.

Interestingly, these sanctions were introduced while Iran and the U.S. are holding indirect nuclear talks. The discussions, which began last month, aim to revive or replace the 2015 nuclear agreement. The U.S. hopes to prevent Iran from gaining the ability to build nuclear weapons, while Iran demands relief from economic sanctions.