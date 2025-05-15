PML-N picks Hafiz Abdul Karim for senate seat after Sajid Mir’s passing

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated Hafiz Abdul Karim as its candidate for the upcoming Senate election. The seat became vacant after the passing of Senator and Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees leader, Allama Sajid Mir. Elections for this general seat from Punjab will be held on May 29.

According to the Provincial Election Commission, two candidates—Hafiz Abdul Karim and Allama Hisham Elahi Zaheer—have collected nomination papers. The deadline to submit nomination papers is tomorrow. Both candidates are expected to file their documents within the given time.

PML-N has chosen Hafiz Abdul Karim, who is also the Nazim-e-Aala (Secretary General) of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees, to contest the seat. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed him to file his nomination papers without delay. The party is confident in his ability to represent them in the Senate.

According to sources, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif had initially offered the seat to Professor Sajid Mir’s son, Ahmad Mir. However, Ahmad Mir politely declined the offer. He said the Senate seat belonged to the party, not to his late father personally.

He also added that Hafiz Abdul Karim is a strong and suitable candidate for the position. With party support and internal unity, PML-N aims to retain this key Senate seat from Punjab in the upcoming election.