Pakistan expresses gratitude for Azerbaijan’s solidarity during India crisis

In a significant diplomatic development, Azerbaijan has expressed admiration for Pakistan’s “remarkable success” following recent military tensions with India. Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, in a phone call with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, extended his heartfelt thanks for Azerbaijan’s unwavering support during the crisis.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued a statement highlighting that during the conversation, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed profound gratitude to President Aliyev for his country’s “steadfast support” during the South Asian conflict. He called Azerbaijan’s commitment “another demonstration of President Aliyev’s great love and affection for the people of Pakistan.”

In response, President Aliyev warmly congratulated Pakistan on its success and commended the country’s efforts towards achieving peace. He also expressed Azerbaijan’s strong support for the Pakistan-India ceasefire agreement, which was reached after intense military confrontations.

President Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment to further strengthening its ties with Pakistan across various sectors. He emphasized that Azerbaijan views Pakistan as a close and valued ally. PM Shehbaz also acknowledged the overwhelming solidarity shown by the Azerbaijani people, expressing gratitude for their continued support during such challenging times.

This exchange of goodwill comes as both nations look to deepen their diplomatic and bilateral relations, focusing on peace, security, and mutual cooperation. The phone call signals the ongoing collaboration and friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, particularly in the context of regional stability and peace initiatives.