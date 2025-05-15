PSX Stages Strong Recovery, Resumes Rally After Midweek Setback

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a strong performance on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index rising by 1,112.68 points, or 0.94%, to reach an intraday high of 119,649.20 points. The index also recorded a low of 118,871.13 points, marking an increase of 334.61 points, or 0.28%, from the previous session’s close.

This positive movement comes after a slight dip on Wednesday, when the KSE-100 closed marginally lower by 39.36 points, or -0.03%, following three consecutive days of robust gains.

The day’s performance indicates a rebound, reflecting investor confidence and the ongoing positive market sentiment despite the small setback earlier in the week.