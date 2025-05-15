War or Peace, your choice, PM to India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while hailing the recent military triumph over India as a “historic victory”, heaped praise on the armed forces for “avenging the 1971 war” during the Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Accompanied by the military top brass – including army chief General Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, and his cabinet ministers, the prime minister visited Pasrur Cantt in Sialkot to commend the exceptional bravery and professionalism of the troops during the decisive battle against India.

Sharif paid rich tribute to the valour, professionalism, and unshakable resolve of the armed forces.

Taking a dig at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharif said the world knows who trained Mukti Bahini in 1971. “Today, the same nexus is seen in support of groups like the BLA and the TTP, and it leads back to Modi.”

He warned that Pakistan’s red lines, especially concerning the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), must not be crossed. “If you dare stop our water, remember this: water and blood will not flow together,” he added addressing the Indian leader.

The prime minister accused Modi of sponsoring acts of terrorism in Pakistan, including alleged involvement in the Samjhauta Express attack and unrest in Balochistan.

“Mr Modi, who trained the Mukti Bahini and lit the fire of division in East Pakistan should not lecture us on terrorism,” Sharif added. “We have suffered over 90,000 civilian casualties and $150 billion in economic losses due to terrorism.”

He reiterated that peace and development are Pakistan’s primary objectives. “We seek peace, but this must never be misunderstood as weakness,” he said. “We are ready for peace – and we are ready for war. The choice is yours.”

While opening the door to future talks with India, the prime minister emphasised that no dialogue could be one-sided. “There will be no trade with India unless it is part of a comprehensive dialogue. Kashmir remains unresolved as per the UN Security Council resolutions, and this must be addressed.”

Referring to Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, Premier Sharif called it a tale of “courage and valour” that he pledged to document in his autobiography.

“Our soldiers gave the enemy a befitting response,” he said, highlighting that not a single inch of territory was ceded despite difficult conditions. “The corps commander told me how our brave men held their ground and repelled the enemy in an unfavourable situation.”

He applauded Pakistan Air Force’s “extraordinary effort” in neutralising enemy fighter jets, saying it was a practical demonstration of Pakistan’s advanced military capabilities. “The world now acknowledges Pakistan’s supremacy not only in conventional but also in technical warfare,” he added.

The prime minister thanked the military leadership for their meticulous planning and coordination during the conflict. “I personally witnessed the efforts of General Asim Munir, whose aggressive and tactical leadership turned the tide. Air Chief Zaheer Babar regularly briefed me on the technological edge our Air Force holds, which was evident on May 9 and 10.”

He said the recent military performance had become a source of pride for friendly countries and would be studied by military experts for years. “The leadership of our armed forces has become revered. I am proud of them, and the nation stands behind them like a rock.”

He recalled his earlier address at the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, where he invited India to allow a transparent international commission to investigate the alleged terrorist incident in Pahalgam, only to receive what he called a “dastardly night attack” in response.

“We are eliminating terrorism on our western border too,” he added. “If you attack us again, what you are left with will be destroyed.”

Concluding his address, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and development but warned that any further aggression would meet an overwhelming response. “The lesson for the Modi regime is this: our armed forces exercised restraint not out of fear, but discipline. We are ready for whatever may come. Pakistan will remain thriving until the Day of Judgment.”

He ended with a call to the Indian leadership to act sincerely for the sake of regional peace. “Stop misleading your people. Come to the table with honesty – or face the consequences of your arrogance.”

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussing regional stability and bilateral ties after ceasefire with India.

According to a press release issued by Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday, PM Shehbaz expressed heartfelt gratitude to the UAE for its diplomatic efforts to help de-escalate the recent crisis in South Asia. He praised the UAE’s constructive role in promoting peace in the region.

“The United Arab Emirates has always stood by Pakistan,” the Prime Minister said, reaffirming that Pakistan remains committed to peace in South Asia. “It is in this spirit that we agreed to a ceasefire understanding with India,” he added.

In response, President Al Nahyan appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and welcomed the ceasefire understanding with India. He reaffirmed the UAE’s support for peace and stability in South Asia.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif urged UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to play his role for just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He was having a telephone conversation with the UN Secretary General this afternoon, to exchange views on the situation in South Asia.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan has agreed to ceasefire understanding in the larger interest of peace in the region.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong resolve to promote peace in South Asia, while defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

The UN Secretary General welcomed the ceasefire understanding, while expressing condolences over the loss of civilian lives.

He expressed his commitment to continued engagement with both sides to advance regional peace and stability.

Moreover, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday appreciated Pakistan’s prudent policy that prioritized dialogue and reconciliation in resolving disputes.

“We highly appreciate the prudent, patient policy of the Pakistani state that prioritizes dialogue and reconciliation in resolving disputes,” Erdogan wrote on X, responding to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s post, in which he praised Turkiye’s role in promoting peace in South Asia.

He said that Ankara placed “great importance” on Pakistan’s peace, stability and prosperity.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Speaking at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Riyadh, the Crown Prince commended the efforts of US President Donald Trump for regional peace.

“We welcome the ceasefire between Pakistan and India and would also welcome dialogue between the two countries to resolve their issues,” he added. He stated that the GCC desires peace in the region and emphasized the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.