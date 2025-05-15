Two more soldiers succumb to injuries, toll rises to 13

The number of personnel martyred during India’s cross-border attacks on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Pakistani territory during the recent military confrontation has risen to 13, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“Indian Armed Forces’ blatant and cowardly aggression, launched on the night of May 6-7, 2025, targeted innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly,” the ISPR stated, referring to Indian unprovoked aggression.

“While defending the motherland with exemplary courage and unwavering resolve, two more valiant sons of the soil, who had been hospitalised, embraced shahadat today. This brings the total number of martyred personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces to 13, while 78 have sustained injuries in the line of duty,” the military’s media wing added.

The ISPR continued, stating, “The martyred heroes are Havaldar Muhammad Naveed Shaheed of the Pakistan Army and Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz Shaheed of the Pakistan Air Force.”

While paying tribute to the brave martyrs and extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the military concluded: ‘Their noble sacrifice stands as a timeless testament to their courage, devotion to duty, and unshakeable patriotism. Their sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation’s collective memory, inspiring generations to come.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which killed 26 people. India blamed for the assault but provided no evidence. Islamabad strongly denied the allegations.