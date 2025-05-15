‘Long Live Pakistan’: Hyderabad rally commends Pak Army’s resounding response to Indian aggression

Under the special directive of Senior Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, a rally was organized in support of the Pakistan Army, led by Pakistan Peoples Party’s young leader Rawal Sharjeel Memon.

Participants carried a 200-meter-long Pakistani flag during the rally and chanted slogans of “Long Live Pakistan.”

PPP workers and the general public took out a procession from Rawal House Rahuki to Tandojam Toll Plaza, comprising hundreds of motorcycles and other vehicles, to commend the Pakistan Army’s successful response to Indian aggression.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Rawal Sharjeel Memon said, “We are proud of our country’s armed forces, which have given such a resounding response to Indian aggression and cowardly attacks that India will never dare to look at our country with ill intent again.” He stated that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, but if war is imposed, the response will be just as decisive. “Our desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness,” he added.

He endorsed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s stance against India and said, “When it comes to defending our country, we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice.” He also thanked the people of PS-63 and Hyderabad for participating in the rally.

A large number of attendees enthusiastically chanted slogans in support of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army.