Six countries allegedly teamed up with Pakistan in cyber attacks on India

In a shocking revelation, Times of India has claimed that six countries joined hands with Pakistan to launch coordinated cyber attacks on Indian digital infrastructure during “Operation Sandur.” The report cites cybersecurity experts who believe this was one of the most widespread digital offensives India has ever faced.

According to the report, hackers and hacktivist groups backed by Pakistan, Turkey, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China targeted critical Indian systems. These included defense-related institutions, MSME vendors, transport networks like railways and airports, power grids, and major digital services such as UPI and stock exchanges.

The attacks reportedly aimed to embarrass India on the global stage and steal sensitive data, particularly related to its missile programs. Interpol trainer and cyber forensic expert Pendyala Krishna Shastri stated that the campaign was a well-organized operation led by Pakistani cyber groups. Techniques used included malware, phishing, and denial-of-service (DoS) attacks on telecom, energy, and financial sectors.

Zone-H, a website that monitors hacked domains, confirmed multiple defacement cases of Indian government websites. The National Institute of Water Sports (niws.nic.in) and nationaltrust.nic.in were both compromised, though the latter was later restored. These incidents align with earlier Pakistani media reports from May 10 about large-scale cyber attacks during the conflict.

On Tuesday, a message appeared on the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) website allegedly from a hacker named “Mr. Habib 404,” saying, “You thought you were safe, but we are here.” CCL’s spokesperson Alok Gupta responded, saying the website was restored and that no data was lost. However, he added that it was too early to confirm whether it was a hack or just a technical issue.

This alleged digital offensive highlights growing concerns over cyber warfare as an extension of traditional conflict. As investigations continue, Indian authorities are under pressure to secure vital infrastructure and determine the full scale of the breach.